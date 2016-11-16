版本:
BRIEF-Emerald Health announces no material change

Nov 15 Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc

* is issuing press release in response to request by investment industry regulatory organization of Canada

* Emerald Health Therapeutics says is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change to report at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

