BRIEF-Xtera Communications files for voluntary petition for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection - court filing

Nov 15 (Reuters) -

* Xtera communications inc lists assets in the range of $50 million to $100 million and liabilities in the range of $50 million to $100 million - court filing

* Xtera communications inc files for voluntary petition for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in delaware court - court filing Source text : bit.ly/2fX8NAR Further company coverage:

