版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 19:58 BJT

BRIEF-China Fishery Group updates on chapter 11 proceedings before the US Bankruptcy Court

Nov 16 China Fishery Group Ltd

* Discussions in relation to plan which were scheduled to take place in Asia this week have been postponed

* No further immediate steps will be taken in relation to development of plan of reorganization pending consultation with trustee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐