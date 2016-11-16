版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-Armistice Capital reports 5.6 pct passive stake in Aegerion Pharmaceuticals

Nov 16 Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Armistice Capital, Llc Reports 5.6 Pct Passive Stake In Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Nov.7 Source text - bit.ly/2fYfgLP Further company coverage:

