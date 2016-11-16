版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-Takata customers back rival Autoliv's takeover plan- WSJ

Nov 16 (Reuters) -

* Daicel is no longer a strong contender to take over Takata and car makers are instead looking with favor toward Autoliv - WSJ, citing sources Source text: on.wsj.com/2fwA7aE

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐