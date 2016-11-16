版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 19:10 BJT

BRIEF-Dover Corp- Voluntarily terminated a $500 million unsecured term loan facility, previously announced on September 16

Nov 16 Dover Corp :

* Dover Corp- on November 14, co voluntarily terminated a $500 million unsecured term loan facility, previously announced on september 16, 2016- sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2ffYaYp Further company coverage:

