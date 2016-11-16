版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-Clean Energy Fuels Corp says city of Torrance awarded Clean Energy New Multiyear CNG Contract

Nov 16 Clean Energy Fuels Corp

* Clean Energy Fuels Corp says city of Torrance awarded clean energy new multiyear CNG contract to fuel its fleet of vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

