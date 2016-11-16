版本:
BRIEF-China Automotive Systems enters into Fiat Chrysler EPS system procurement program

Nov 16 China Automotive Systems Inc

* China Automotive Systems enters into Fiat Chrysler EPS system procurement program

* China Automotive Systems -begun commercial production of steering gears to supply to Fiat Chrysler's EPS systems for new C-SUV model set to launch in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

