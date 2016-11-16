BRIEF-China Automotive Systems enters into Fiat Chrysler EPS system procurement program

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Nov 16 China Automotive Systems Inc
* China Automotive Systems enters into Fiat Chrysler EPS system procurement program
* China Automotive Systems -begun commercial production of steering gears to supply to Fiat Chrysler's EPS systems for new C-SUV model set to launch in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.