公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 20:32 BJT

BRIEF-Ocwen announces results of previously announced exchange offer as of early tender date

Nov 16 Ocwen Financial Corp :

* Ocwen Financial -$346.5 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625% senior notes due 2019 tendered as of Nov 15, 2016 pursuant to exchange offer by unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

