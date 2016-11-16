版本:
BRIEF-Wyoming Auditor's office renews CGI contract for managed advantage ERP services

Nov 16 Cgi Group Inc

* Wyoming Auditor's office renews CGI contract for managed advantage ERP services

* CGI Group says contract extension is valued at US$63.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

