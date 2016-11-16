版本:
2016年 11月 16日

BRIEF-Genexine entered into a clinical research collaboration with Merck & Co

Nov 16 Genexine Inc

* Genexine - Entered into a clinical research collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc

* Genexine-Research collaboration for assessment of co's GX-188E, HPV therapeutic DNA vaccine, in combination with MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda

* Genexine - Additional details were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

