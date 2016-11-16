版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-NCR will take over complete operations of ATM Network of Sparkasse Jena in July

Nov 16 NCR Corp

* Will take over complete operations of ATM Network of Sparkasse Jena in July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

