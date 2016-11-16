版本:
BRIEF-First Merchants declare cash dividend of 15 cents/shr

Nov 16 First Merchants Corp

* First Merchants Corp - Declared a cash dividend on November 15, 2016 of $0.15 per share, a 7 percent increase over prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

