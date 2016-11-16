版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三

BRIEF-Intercontinental Potash Corp received $2.5 mln funding from affiliates of Cartesian

Nov 16 Ic Potash Corp

* Cartesian capital group - Intercontinental Potash Corp received $2.5 million in funding from affiliates of Cartesian Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

