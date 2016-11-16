版本:
BRIEF-Mondelz International says calls for redemption of 2.250% notes due 2019

Nov 16 Mondelez International Inc

* Mondelz international calls for redemption of 2.250% notes due 2019

* Mondelez international inc - called for redemption entire $850 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 2.250% notes due 2019

* Mondelez international inc- notes will be redeemed on dec. 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

