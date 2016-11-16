版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-Quarter Group says enters into sale-leaseback deal with Pacific Western Bank

Nov 16 Quarter Group LLC

* Quarter group enters into sale-leaseback transaction with pacific western bank

* Quarter group-has entered into a definitive agreement with pacific western bank to acquire and leaseback four bank-owned properties in california

* Quarter group, llc-will acquire four properties for approximately $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐