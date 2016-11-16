BRIEF-Consolidated Edison Inc says entered into underwriting agreement for sale of $250 mln of unit CECONY's debentures

Nov 16 Consolidated Edison Inc

* Says on nov 10, co entered into an underwriting agreement for sale of $250 million aggregate principal amount of CECONY's 2.90% debentures, series 2016 - SEC filing

* Says co also entered into underwriting agreement for sale of $500 million aggregate principal amount of CECONY's 4.30% debentures, series 2016 C - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fVcI0M) Further company coverage: