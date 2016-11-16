BRIEF-Embraer signs agreements with United Airlines and Republic Airways

Nov 16 Embraer Sa :

* Embraer Sa- backlog movement will be reflected on Co's 2016 fourth-quarter results , does not have an incremental impact on company's current backlog

* Embraer signs agreements with united airlines and republic airways

* Embraer Sa- 24 aircraft ordered by united airlines are scheduled for delivery in 2017

* Embraer Sa - order represents transfer of 24 e175 jets previously placed with republic airways, currently in co's backlog, which will be cancelled