BRIEF-Medtronic's Solitaire Device gets expanded indication from U.S. FDA

Nov 16 Medtronic Plc -

* Medtronic's Solitaire(TM) stent retriever device receives expanded indication from the U.S. Food and drug administration for the reduction of stroke-related disability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

