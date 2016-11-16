版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 20:49 BJT

BRIEF-Allergan announces partnership with Amy Dixon, Elite Paratriathlete

Nov 16 Allergan Plc :

* Allergan announces partnership with Amy Dixon, Elite Paratriathlete, to improve patient-physician conversations about irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (ibs-d) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐