BRIEF-Blue Bird narrows fiscal 2016 revenue guidance

Nov 16 Blue Bird Corp -

* Narrowing fiscal 2016 revenue guidance to $931-935mln

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda in the range of $70-$72 million -SEC filing

* Fy2016 revenue view $948.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2fwAMIW] Further company coverage:

