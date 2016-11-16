版本:
BRIEF-Noble Energy sees preliminary 2017 capital in range of $2 bln-$2.4 bln

Nov 16 Noble Energy Inc

* Noble Energy Inc - sees preliminary 2017 capital in the range of $2 billion-$2.4 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fV3eSX) Further company coverage:

