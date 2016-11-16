BRIEF-WebMD commences tender offer to repurchase up to 2 mln shares

Nov 16 WebMD Health Corp :

* WebMD Health Corp says as of November 10, 2016, WebMD had approximately $1.065 billion in cash and investments

* WebMD Health Corp says will use a portion of its cash and investments to fund tender offer

* WebMD Health Corp announces commencement of tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock at price of $55.00 per share