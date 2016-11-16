版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-Alaska Airlines announces nonstop service between San Diego, Baltimore

Nov 16 Alaska Air Group Inc :

* Alaska Airlines announces nonstop service between San Diego and Baltimore; fourth new East Coast destination from San Diego in four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

