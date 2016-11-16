版本:
BRIEF-Sysco increases quarterly dividend payment six percent

Nov 16 Sysco Corp

* Sysco increases quarterly dividend payment six percent

* Sysco Corp says board of directors has approved a six percent increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.33 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

