BRIEF-Largo resources announces signing non-binding term sheet for new debt facilities

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Nov 16 Largo Resources Ltd
* Largo Resources announces signing non-binding term sheet for new debt facilities
* Largo Resources says working capital facilitiy in aggregate of up to R$144.06 million granted by lenders
* Largo Resources granting of 2017 facilities conditional on Co raising additional us$15 million for on-going working capital requirements at maracás menchen mine
* Largo Resources says signed a non-binding term sheet with its consortium of existing commercial banks in Brazil for a new debt facility
* 2017 facilities will be used for payment of principal and interest falling due during 2017 on existing loan from Brazilian Development Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.