BRIEF-Largo resources announces signing non-binding term sheet for new debt facilities

Nov 16 Largo Resources Ltd

* Largo Resources announces signing non-binding term sheet for new debt facilities

* Largo Resources says working capital facilitiy in aggregate of up to R$144.06 million granted by lenders

* Largo Resources granting of 2017 facilities conditional on Co raising additional us$15 million for on-going working capital requirements at maracás menchen mine

* Largo Resources says signed a non-binding term sheet with its consortium of existing commercial banks in Brazil for a new debt facility

* 2017 facilities will be used for payment of principal and interest falling due during 2017 on existing loan from Brazilian Development Bank