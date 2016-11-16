版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Allergan announce study publication evaluating pelvic infection risk following same-day sexually transmitted infection testing, Liletta 52 mg placement

Nov 16 Allergan Plc

* Medicines360,Allergan announce study publication evaluating pelvic infection risk following same-day sexually transmitted infection testing, Liletta 52 mg placement

* Allergan-Women without clinical evidence of active pelvic infection can have IUS placement if indicated, on same day without increasing pelvic infection risk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

