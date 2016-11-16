版本:
BRIEF-Silgan announces preliminary results of tender offer

Nov 16 Silgan Holdings Inc :

* Silgan announces preliminary results of tender offer

* Silgan holdings -expects to accept for payment 5.3 million shares of its common stock at $50.75 per share, for a total purchase price of about $269.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

