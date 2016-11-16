版本:
BRIEF-Digital Ally receives order for FIRSTVU HD body-worn cameras

Nov 16 Digital Ally Inc

* Digital Ally receives order for FIRSTVU HD body-worn cameras and patented Vulink(R)connectivity systems

* Digital Ally Inc says customer's initial order includes 125 Firstvu HD body-worn cameras and 18 patented Vulink connectivity systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

