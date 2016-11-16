BRIEF-Scripps Networks says unit executing early redemption for balance of notes outstanding in amount of eur 323.2 mln

Nov 16 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc

* Says on november 15, tvn finance notified holders of 7.375% senior notes due 2020 that it would be executing an early redemption for balance of notes