BRIEF-Santander nears deal to buy back asset-management stake - Bloomberg

Nov 16 Banco Santander Sa

* Santander said near deal to buy back asset-management stake - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Santander to buy back 50 percent stake in an asset-management unit it sold to buyout firms three years ago - Bloomberg

* Santander in talks with Santander asset management's other shareholders, Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic for the deal - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Santander deal could be announced as soon as this week - bloomberg

Source text - bloom.bg/2f07nmy

