2016年 11月 16日

BRIEF-GAIN Capital launches ForeignExchange.com

Nov 16 GAIN Capital Holdings Inc

* GAIN Capital Holdings Inc says beta launch of ForeignExchange.com, its international money transfer service, in UK market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

