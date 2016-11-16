版本:
BRIEF-Shutterstock signs deal to distribute Silverhub's collection

Nov 16 Shutterstock Inc

* Shutterstock Inc- Signed an exclusive deal to distribute Silverhub Media's collection of imagery worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

