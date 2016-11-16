BRIEF-Novan announces preclinical data demonstrating immunomodulatory effect in VIVO

Nov 16 Novan Inc

* Novan announces preclinical data demonstrating immunomodulatory effect in VIVO

* Novan Inc - Plan to accelerate clinical development of SB414

* Novan Inc - expects to initiate clinical development with a phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of SB414 as a topical treatment for psoriasis in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: