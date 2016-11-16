版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 22:20 BJT

BRIEF-Mentor Graphics Corp says signs agreement with arm to accelerate early hardware/software development

Nov 16 Mentor Graphics Corp

* Mentor Graphics Corp says signs agreement with arm to accelerate early hardware/software development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

