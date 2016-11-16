BRIEF-NHTSA says JLR North America recalling certain model year 2013-2015 Jaguar XF vehicles

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Nov 16 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
* Says Jaguar Land Rover North America recalling certain model year 2013-2015 Jaguar XF vehicles manufactured may 22, 2013, to June 15, 2015
* Says recall by Jaguar Land Rover North America of certain model year 2013-2015 Jaguar XF vehicles is expected to begin December 19, 2016
* Says affected vehicles may have insufficient clearance between underfloor fuel delivery lines and under shield and body allowing fuel lines to chafe Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fVhKtO) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.