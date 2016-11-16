BRIEF-Excellon says announces resolution of action with Ejido La Sierrita

Nov 16 Excellon Resources Inc

* Excellon announces resolution of action with Ejido La Sierrita

* Says delivery of resolution by Tribunal Unitario Agrario del Distrito Sexto in Torreón, Coahuila on co's agrarian legal suit against Ejido La Sierrita

* Says Agrarian Tribunal ruled favourably on company's application to rescind SRA