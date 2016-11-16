版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 17日 星期四 00:35 BJT

BRIEF-Emerald Oil Inc emerges from bankruptcy protection

Nov 16 Emerald Oil Inc:

* Emerald Oil Inc. emerges from bankruptcy protection, continues to focus on operations in North Dakota

* Constructively working with its creditors and stakeholders, company reduced its long-term debt by approximately $278 million

* Company will operate under new name "National Oil Production Company, LLC" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐