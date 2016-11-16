BRIEF-Hillenbrand Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.58

Nov 16 Hillenbrand Inc :
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.58
* Revenue of $429 million for quarter grew 9% year over year
* Hillenbrand Inc sees GAAP EPS range expected to be
$1.80-$1.95 for fiscal 2017
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 to $2.10
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $398.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.56
* Hillenbrand expects 2017 revenue growth of 1-3%.
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Hillenbrand Inc qtrly organic revenue increased 4% to $410
million
Source text: (bit.ly/2fGBgtU)
