BRIEF-Intermolecular entered into a governance agreement by and between company and Raging Capital Management

Nov 16 Intermolecular Inc

* On Nov 14, co entered into a governance agreement by and between company and Raging Capital Management LLC

* As of date of governance agreement, investor beneficially owned 13.5 million shares, or about 27.3%, of co's common stock

* Company and investor agreed to include in slate of nominees recommended by board of directors of company for election as directors

* Investor agreed that it will not seek to elect more than one director to board at 2017 annual meeting

* Intermolecular says investor & co also agreed that investor or any of affiliates may acquire, at their discretion, up to an additional 8 million shares of stock of issuer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: