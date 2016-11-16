BRIEF-Intermolecular entered into a governance agreement by and between company and Raging Capital Management

Nov 16 Intermolecular Inc
* On Nov 14, co entered into a governance agreement by and
between company and Raging Capital Management LLC
* As of date of governance agreement, investor beneficially
owned 13.5 million shares, or about 27.3%, of co's common stock
* Company and investor agreed to include in slate of
nominees recommended by board of directors of company for
election as directors
* Investor agreed that it will not seek to elect more than
one director to board at 2017 annual meeting
* Intermolecular says investor & co also agreed that
investor or any of affiliates may acquire, at their discretion,
up to an additional 8 million shares of stock of issuer
