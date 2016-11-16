BRIEF-Vuzix gets letter from Intel

Nov 16 Vuzix Corp :

* Vuzix Corp - over last two years, Vuzix's collaboration work with Intel has not generated material revenue to company - SEC filing

* Vuzix - Intel added that it wanted to work with Vuzix to undertake an orderly disposition of Intel's stock, subject to pricing and other conditions

* Vuzix - On Nov. 10, co got letter from Intel that it had been evaluating alternatives with respect to investment in, strategic relationship with co

* Vuzix - On Nov. 10, co got letter from Intel also stating that it has concluded that it no longer desires to pursue a strategic relationship with Vuzix Source text: (bit.ly/2gi6ZVO) Further company coverage: