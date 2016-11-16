BRIEF-Vuzix gets letter from Intel

Nov 16 Vuzix Corp :
* Vuzix Corp - over last two years, Vuzix's collaboration
work with Intel has not generated material revenue to company -
SEC filing
* Vuzix - Intel added that it wanted to work with Vuzix to
undertake an orderly disposition of Intel's stock, subject to
pricing and other conditions
* Vuzix - On Nov. 10, co got letter from Intel that it had
been evaluating alternatives with respect to investment in,
strategic relationship with co
* Vuzix - On Nov. 10, co got letter from Intel also stating
that it has concluded that it no longer desires to pursue a
strategic relationship with Vuzix
