BRIEF-Santos Ltd farms-in to PNG exploration licence

Nov 17 Santos Ltd :

* Santos farms-in to PNG exploration licence

* Interest will be acquired from both Oil Search and ExxonMobil

* "Is expected to have a mean gas resource of approximately 2 TCF at a proposed depth of approximately 3,450 metres"

* Signed an agreement to farm-in for a 20% interest in petroleum prospecting licence (ppl) 402 in papua new guinea

* Post farm-in, PPL 402 participants will be affiliates of Santos (20%), affiliates of ExxonMobil (42.5%) and Oil Search

* Farm-in results in Santos' participation in recently spudded Muruk 1 exploration well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: