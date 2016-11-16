BRIEF-Santos Ltd farms-in to PNG exploration licence

Nov 17 Santos Ltd :
* Santos farms-in to PNG exploration licence
* Interest will be acquired from both Oil Search and
ExxonMobil
* "Is expected to have a mean gas resource of approximately
2 TCF at a proposed depth of approximately 3,450 metres"
* Signed an agreement to farm-in for a 20% interest in
petroleum prospecting licence (ppl) 402 in papua new guinea
* Post farm-in, PPL 402 participants will be affiliates of
Santos (20%), affiliates of ExxonMobil (42.5%) and Oil Search
* Farm-in results in Santos' participation in recently
spudded Muruk 1 exploration well
