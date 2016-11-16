版本:
BRIEF-Becton, Dickinson and Co announces tender offers for outstanding debt securities

Nov 16 Becton Dickinson and Co :

* Becton, Dickinson and Company announces tender offers for outstanding debt securities

* Tender offers for securities will expire at 11:59 p.m., new York City time, on December 14, 2016

* Tender offers consist of offer to purchase for cash any and all of company's 1.450 pct senior notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

