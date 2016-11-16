BRIEF-Becton, Dickinson and Co announces tender offers for outstanding debt securities

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Nov 16 Becton Dickinson and Co :
* Becton, Dickinson and Company announces tender offers for outstanding debt securities
* Tender offers for securities will expire at 11:59 p.m., new York City time, on December 14, 2016
* Tender offers consist of offer to purchase for cash any and all of company's 1.450 pct senior notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.