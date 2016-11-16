BRIEF-Northern Right Capital Management buys PRGX stock

Nov 16 PRGX Global Inc :
* Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. - purchased PRGX
stock based on belief that shares represented "attractive
investment opportunity" - SEC filing
* Northern Right Capital Management-may nominate/recommend
candidates to serve on PRGX Global board
* Northern Right Capital Management-may have talks with
shareholders, potential nominees to PRGX Global board concerning
changes to strategy, capitalization
* Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. - reports 5.9
percent stake in PRGX Global as of November 14, 2016 - SEC
filing
* Northern Right Capital Management-may have talks with
potential nominees to PRGX Global board concerning changes to
ownership, governance structure
Source text: (bit.ly/2fi2Xsg)
