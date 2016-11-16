BRIEF-Hain Celestial says audit committee of board concluded independent review

Nov 16 Hain Celestial Group Inc :
* Hain Celestial Group Inc - review found no evidence of
intentional wrongdoing in connection with company's financial
statements
* Hain Celestial Group - will not be in a position to
release financial results until completion of internal
accounting review and audit process
* Hain Celestial - audit committee of board has concluded
independent review into concessions with respect to certain
distributors in United States
* Hain Celestial Group Inc - "has begun to implement a
remediation plan to strengthen its internal controls and
organization"
