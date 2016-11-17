BRIEF-Gategroup Holding 9-month net profit up at CHF 55.1 million

Nov 17 Gategroup Holding AG :
* Revenue at constant currency up 14.1 pct year over year to
2,547.9 million Swiss francs ($2.54 billion) for first nine
months 2016, with organic volume growth at 6.2 pct
* Total value of gategroup's contract renewals in first nine
months of 2016 amounts to more than 550 million francs on an
annual basis, with a retention rate of 96 pct
* On 16 November 2016, board of directors of gategroup
endorsed application for delisting of gategroup from Six Swiss
Exchange and for suspension of listing obligations
* Significant acceleration in first nine months EBITDA, from
98.4 million francs last year to 156.8 million francs at
constant currency
* 9-month net profit increased by 110.2 million francs to
55.1 million francs
* HNA acquisition update: settlement of offer is expected in
Q4 2016
