BRIEF-Gategroup Holding 9-month net profit up at CHF 55.1 million

* Revenue at constant currency up 14.1 pct year over year to 2,547.9 million Swiss francs ($2.54 billion) for first nine months 2016, with organic volume growth at 6.2 pct

* Total value of gategroup's contract renewals in first nine months of 2016 amounts to more than 550 million francs on an annual basis, with a retention rate of 96 pct

* On 16 November 2016, board of directors of gategroup endorsed application for delisting of gategroup from Six Swiss Exchange and for suspension of listing obligations

* Significant acceleration in first nine months EBITDA, from 98.4 million francs last year to 156.8 million francs at constant currency

* 9-month net profit increased by 110.2 million francs to 55.1 million francs

* HNA acquisition update: settlement of offer is expected in Q4 2016