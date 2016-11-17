BRIEF-Staples announces third quarter 2016 performance

Nov 17 Staples Inc

* Staples Inc says total company sales for Q3 of 2016 were $5.4 billion, a decrease of four percent compared to Q3 of 2015

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34 excluding items

* Staples Inc says company expects to achieve fully diluted non-GAAP earnings per share in range of $0.23 to $0.26 for Q4 of 2016.

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 same store sales fell 4 percent

* For Q4 of 2016, company expects sales to decrease versus q4 of 2015

* Staples Inc - For full year 2016, company has increased its free cash flow guidance from approximately $600 million to approximately $700 million

* Company plans to close at least 50 stores in North America in 2016.

* Staples - Q3 results on GAAP basis include pre-tax charges of $57 million primarily related to impairment of intangible assets in international operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $5.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Staples Inc - Divested company's retail business in United Kingdom for nominal proceeds early in Q4 of 2016

* Staples, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 performance

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $5.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Staples Inc - For Q4 of 2016, company expects sales to decrease versus Q4 of 2015.

* Staples -For full year 2016, company has increased its free cash flow guidance from approximately $600 million to approximately $700 million excluding items

* Staples Inc- Qtrly comparable store sales decreased four percent, primarily reflecting a decline in customer traffic versus prior year.

* Staples Inc - Acquired Capital Office Products, an independent office products dealer that generates more than $100 million of annual revenue early in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: