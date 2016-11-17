版本:
BRIEF-Reliance Industries, GE signs partnership deal in Industrial IOT space

Nov 17 Reliance Industries Ltd

* Reliance Industries and GE form a global partnership to drive digital transformation in the industrial world

* GE will provide its predix cloud offering, industrial internet applications Source text: bit.ly/2fYEXvl Further company coverage:

