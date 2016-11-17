BRIEF-J M Smucker in presentation- Expect coffee net sales to decline in FY2017 due to lower pricing

Nov 17 J M Smucker Co
* In presentation- expect increased trade and marketing
spend in pet foods in second half to support brand launch
* In presentation- expect consumer foods sales and profit
to decline in fy2017 due to divested milk business
* Conf call- folgers K-cup volume increased in Q2,
responding to investments made, Dunkin K-cups increased in
double digits
* Conf call- continued to recognize lower green coffee costs
in the second quarter
* Overall commodity costs were lower in Q2 driven by green
coffee
* In presentation- expect coffee net sales to decline in
FY2017 due to lower pricing
* Initial shipments of nature's recipe premium pet food
should occur near beginning of Q4 supported by strong marketing
and merchandising efforts
* With upcoming merchandising support and additional
marketing investments, anticipate peanut butter sales to improve
in back half of the year
