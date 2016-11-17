BRIEF-Allstate estimated catastrophe losses for month of October of $199 mln

BRIEF-Dundee Energy announces amendment to Dundee Energy Ltd partnership credit facility
* Dundee Energy Limited announces amendment to Dundee Energy limited partnership credit facility
Nov 17 Allstate Corp
* Oct catastrophe losses comprised 6 events at estimated cost of $180 million, pre-tax, plus unfavorable reserve reestimates of reported losses
* Estimated catastrophe losses for month of October 2016 of $199 million, pre-tax ($129 million after-tax)
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces monthly cash distribution and suspension of distribution reinvestment plan
* Q4 earnings per share $0.04