版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 17日 星期四 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Allstate estimated catastrophe losses for month of October of $199 mln

Nov 17 Allstate Corp

* Oct catastrophe losses comprised 6 events at estimated cost of $180 million, pre-tax, plus unfavorable reserve reestimates of reported losses

* Estimated catastrophe losses for month of October 2016 of $199 million, pre-tax ($129 million after-tax) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐